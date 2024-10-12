MP Weather Updates: Clammy October Weather Shows Signs Of Rainfall; Many District May Witness It In Next 24 Hours | Representational photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It is the second week of October but weather is still moist, indicating that the state might see a few rain spells in coming days. According to meteorological department, many districts will receive rain in next 24 hours as monsoon withdrawal is not complete in the state.

The department has issued a yellow alert for moderate to heavy rain in districts like Harda, Khargone, Barwani, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain, Betul, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Alirajpur, Dewas, Shajapur, Mandsaur, Guna, Shivpuri, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Pandhurna.

However, south-west monsoon has withdrawn from Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Umaria, Anuppur, Satna, Maihar, Sidhi, Mauganj, Rewa, Shahdol and Singrauli district. In last 24 hours, thunderstorm and rain occurred in Indore, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Narsingpur, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat and Sehore district.

A low-pressure area formed over east Arabian Sea off Karnataka-Goa coast. The depression is located off the Maharashtra coast, moving towards north-west. Due to this, the cyclonic circulation is active. It is likely to strengthen in the west-northwest direction and turn into a depression in Arabian Sea by October 13 morning.

A trough extends from sub-tropical low pressure area in the northeast Arabian Sea off the Maharashtra coast to south-east Arabian Sea off the Kerala coast. A cyclonic circulation is active in the areas adjacent to the Gulf of Jhelum and Shanghan Pakistan.