Indore: Ragging ‘taint’ on MGM, again!

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Another case of ragging has been reported at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College on Sunday night. Senior police officers were informed about the incident which took place in the hostel.

After the police informed the college authorities, they swung into action and sent the chief warden Dr VS Pal and Dr Manish Purohit to the hostel while Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit too reached the spot to take stock of the incident.

According to sources, some students had informed a senior cop about ragging and also mentioned that they were being harassed by seniors who used to call them to their room around 3am.

The team of doctors asked as many as 40 students in a block of the college about ragging but they maintained silence and didn’t confirm the incident.

Later, the college administration tried to talk to students individually and pacified them and also ensured that anonymity would be maintained who named the accused for the same.

On Monday, the anti-ragging committee held a meeting in the college in which the nature of the complaint was discussed while the committee also inspected other aspects of the complaint as they didn’t receive any official or written complaint from any student(s).

“We launched immediate action after learning about the incident. We spoke to junior students and our probe is underway. We will take appropriate and stern action if any student is found guilty in the probe,” Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said.

Meanwhile, Sanyogitaganj police station in-charge, Tahjib Kaji, said they haven’t received any ragging complaint and they had just asked the college administration to conduct a routine drill.

11 students suspended for three months in Dec

This is not the maiden “incident” of ragging in the college as 11 students were suspended for three months from the college after they were found guilty in ragging cases. These students were also booked under relevant sections of the IPC and police arrested them after a two-month long probe. A junior student had lodged a complaint with the National Anti-Ragging Committee of UGC along with screenshots of the social media chats, locations, and recordings of the incident as the proof.

Later, police launched a probe and decoded the case with the help of undercover cops.

