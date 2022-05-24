Indore: Ragging at RNT Hostel; junior inmates to be shifted to another hostel

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After deciding to shift junior students to another boarding facility, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Monday handed over a ragging complaint by inmates of Rabindranath Tagore Hostel to the anti-ragging committee.

After news reports of junior inmates allegedly being ragged by senior hostellers at RNT hostel, DAVV convened a meeting and decided to hand over the ragging complaint to the anti-ragging committee.

Rector Prof Ashok Sharma chaired the meeting which was attended by registrar Anil Sharma, chief warden Prof GL Prajapati, dean (student welfare) Dr LK Tripathi.

“The anti-ragging committee will probe into the matter and recommend to the proctorial board for action if allegations were found true,” said the rector.

The university officers also in-principle agreed to shift junior students from RNT Hostel to another hostel to pre-empt ragging incidents.

A group of inmates of RNT hostel had lodged a ragging complaint against around 20 senior hostellers mentioning their names.

In their complaint, the junior students claimed that they were being ragging by the seniors in the hostel regularly. “We are given tasks. If we don’t do those tasks then we are harassed and mistreated. We are also not provided with good food at the hostel mess if we refuse to do tasks assigned by senior hostellers,” the complaint reads.

Junior hostellers, who are reportedly in the second year of their courses, also claimed that they were forced to work during the “Prayash event” held in March.

Sources told Free Press that a parallel management system is being run by senior students who have formed a group named “batch-in”.

Varsity to increase vigil in hostels

DAVV has decided to increase vigil in hostels to check incidents of ragging. “Our flying squad will increase their surprise actions in the hostel premises,” said chief warden Prof GL Prajapati. Sources said that the university is also thinking of installing CCTV footage in its hostels.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 01:51 AM IST