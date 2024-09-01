Indore: Property Dealer Fires Five Bullets In Air To Show Off; Arrested Within Hours | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped Silver Spring Phase 2 for some time after a man opened fire using his licensed rifle late on Friday. However, no casualty was reported in the incident. The accused, who is a property dealer, was arrested within hours of the incident. It is said that he was in an inebriated condition and fired five bullets following an argument with a guard.

Tejaji Nagar police station in-charge Devendra Markam informed Free Press that the incident took place near the temple in the township around 12 am. A man named Pradeep Raghuwanshi, a resident of the same township reached there with his rifle and fired five bullets in the air in succession. Fortunately, no one was injured.

He allegedly fired bullets to show his influence in the area. Police said that he was in an inebriated condition at the time of the incident. After knowing about the incident, senior police officers reached the spot and recovered some empty shells from the spot. The entire incident was captured on CCTV installed near the spot. Markam said that Raghuwanshi is a property dealer and wanted to show his influence among the people.

The guards also informed the police that Raghuwanshi used to argue with them without any reason. Sources claimed that before opening the fire, he had an argument with a security guard of the township. A case under various sections of BNS has been registered against the accused on the complaint of a security guard and he was arrested a few hours after the incident.

On Saturday, he was taken to the spot by the police. He was also booked under preventive action and the ACP has sent him to jail. Markam further said that the police would write a letter to the district collector to suspend his rifle licence.It is said that Raghuwanshi is a Congress activist and is associated with a renowned Congress leader.