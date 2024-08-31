 Indore: Man Held For Creating Website For Preparing Forged Docs For Gang
Delhi police registered a case against the gang involved in duping people on pretext of allotting petrol pumps

Staff Reporter Saturday, August 31, 2024, 12:48 AM IST
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch arrested a person in connection with the case registered by Delhi Police’s special cell for duping people on the pretext of allotting petrol pumps to them and making forged documents using a website.

According to the additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya, a team has been constituted to locate the people indulging in fraud cases in the city. The team received information that some people are duping people of crores on the pretext of allotting petrol pumps and making forged documents with their names.

The accused also used the documents to open the bank account to received money from the people. In this connection, special cell of Delhi Police had registered a case under various sections and found that the accused had duped many people on the pretext of allotting petrol pumps to them in Delhi NCR. During the investigation, Delhi police found that a gang involved in organised crime was involved in the crime.

The Delhi police later registered a case under section 336, 339, 340, 319 of BNS and 61, 66 of IT Act. The city crime branch arrested Chitaranjan Kumar, a resident of Vijay Nagar area and the permanent resident of Bihar. Chitaranjan had allegedly created the website which was used in preparing forged documents for the accused. He allegedly confessed to his crime after which he was handed over to Delhi Police for further action.

