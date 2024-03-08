Indore: Prime Accused Bail Cancelled Two Days After ‘Release’ In London Villas Incident |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a sudden change of events, a local court on Thursday cancelled the bail granted to Somla Singh, the prime accused in the London Villas dacoity case just two days after he was released from police remand following the court’s order on the fifth day of his arrest. The court also issued an arrest warrant against the accused.

Some men had committed dacoity at the house of IOCL depot manager Pushpendra Singh’s house in London Villas in the wee hours of February 23. They had fled with Pushpendra’s car. In connection with this incident, Somla Singh was arrested after extensive search by the police teams from his village Badi Kadwal in Alirajpur district on March 1. The police claimed that three debit cards, credit cards, four cheques, Pushpendra’s voter ID and his wife’s PAN card were also recovered from him. Before Somla’s arrest, the police had seized complainant Pushpendra Singh’s car from Kalidevi area in Jhabua district.

On Tuesday, the court had granted bail to notorious criminal Somla in the dacoity case. His advocate had claimed that the court’s decision was based on the police’s failure to substantiate Somla’s involvement in the crime during the initial hearing.

Before this the court had granted police remand of the accused till March 5 after prime accused Somla was arrested from Alirajpur and presented before the court. As he was produced in the court again with the application of further remand, the court granted bail to the accused rejecting the police’s request.

According to Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya, the bail of Somla was cancelled by the court on Thursday. After the arrest, the police also seized 3 debit/credit cards of the complainant, 4 cheques, a voter card and his wife’s PAN card. During the police remand, a gold chain looted from the complainant was also seized by the police. Police said that Somla is a notorious criminal against whom 22 different cases like robbery, dacoity, theft etc. have been registered in the past.

Considering the serious nature of the act by Somla under sections 395 and 397 of the IPC and keeping in mind the evidence in the case and tendency of the accused, the court cancelled his bail and an arrest warrant was also been issued against him. Police are taking immediate action to arrest the accused. Information is also being gathered about his aides in the crime.

15 police teams from four districts launched extensive search

After the incident, police had recovered Pushpendra’s car from Jhabua district two days after the dacoity. When his car passed a toll plaza, police got his location in the tribal areas of Alirajpur, Jhabua and Dhar. As many as 15 police teams from four districts were roped into the task of arresting the accused. Police had arrested him on March 1.