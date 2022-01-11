Indore: ‘Precautionary Dose’ ends on Monday; Less than 10 per cent of set target achieved

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even as the long wait for the ‘Precautionary Dose’ came to an end on Monday, the district administration did not get the expected response as less than 10 per cent of the set target could be achieved.

Neither healthcare workers, nor frontline workers, or persons above 60 years of age showed much enthusiasm for the dose as only 5,184 precautionary doses were administered on Monday.

The administration and the health department had targeted vaccination of over 55,000 people and had launched 108 centres in the city for the drive.

The officials were expecting that more people would come for the doses due to the increasing number of Covid-19 casese, but nothing such was seen at the vaccination centres. As many as 96,000 people have turned eligible for the doses as they have completed 273 days, or 39 weeks, after their second dose of vaccination.

According to the records of the health department, 2,531 healthcare workers, 1,227 frontline workers and only 1,426 people above age 60 years took the precautionary dose on the first day.

‘Performed well?!’

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner of Indore Municipal Corporation Sandeep Soni informed media that the district had performed well on the first day of the precautionary dose of vaccination. “It was the first day of the precautionary dose vaccination and we’re expecting more people to come forward to take the doses in the coming days,” Soni said.

Failed in the first dose teenagers’ vaccination

§ The tall claims of the administration and health department to complete the first dose of vaccination of teenagers of the age of between 15 and 18 years by January 10 fell flat as they could vaccinate 1.63 lakh teenagers till Monday

§ The administration had claimed to vaccinate 2 lakh teenagers with the first dose of vaccine by January 10, but still over 35,000 teenagers have not taken their doses yet

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 08:30 AM IST