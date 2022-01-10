Bhopal: Goal is to serve people, politics is a medium, says UM Jyotiraditya Scindia

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said politics is only a medium, the goal should be public service. One can also serve the public through business, social service, etc., he added.

He was answering a question ëIs politics necessary for public service?í on Monday ñ the concluding day of a four-day Hindi festival ëTooryanaad -21í. Rajbhasha Karyanvayan Samiti of MANIT organised the fest virtually due to Covid-19 pandemic. Committee member Sneha Bhagwat asked the question.

About the education system, the Union minister said that there was a need to improve the present system, which can be done by the New Education Policy. He told the students that the path of learning never ends and that one should always be eager to learn more.

Scindia was present at the guest lecture session of the event. "We always need to have a striving nature along with the awareness of the Hindi language, because the thoughts of the mind and the feelings can be expressed only in Hindi,î the union minister said.

Rajya Sabha MP and president of Indian Council for Cultural Relations, Vinay Prabhakar Sahasrabuddhe talked about how Indian Railways and Doordarshan also contributed to the promotion of Hindi and linguistic convergence.

Professor of IIT Kharagpur, Prof. Somesh Kumar, and Prof. Joy Sen delivered lectures on Indian Knowledge Tradition and Mathematics. Sen described the Indian knowledge tradition and its sage tradition as the best by taking the examples of Swami Vivekananda, Maharishi Aurobindo, Ramana Maharishi, Paramahansa Yoganand. Kumar threw light on the numeral system of Vedic mathematics. He presented many facts showing the importance of Indian numerology by many European and Arabic proofs.

Besides, a poets' meet was organized on the concluding day. Poet Manveer Madhur presented poems which inspired everyone with the spirit of patriotism. Sumit Singh from Prayagraj, Rituraj from Delhi, Diksha from Patna, Pradeep from Ghaziabad, and Shivam Pandey from Lucknow also recited poems. Kartikeya Shukla hosted the meet. The second round of the Khichdi contest also took place.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 11:13 PM IST