Indore: Pre-certification made must for ads to be published on eve of polling day

Indore: The Election Commission of India has made pre-certification mandatory for advertisements to be published in print media one day before polling day i.e. November 2 or 3. This certification will be done by MCMC (Media Certification and Monitoring Committee).



Nodal Officer of MCMC and chief executive officer of district panchayat Himanshu Chandra said the MCMC Control Room has been set up at the district panchayat office where media monitoring and pre-certification work is being done. He said that pre-certification is already mandatory for the transmission of advertisements in electronic media, but pre-certification will also be mandatory for advertisements to be published in print media on November 2 and 3. For advertisement pre-certification, any political party, candidate or other organisation, person can apply for advertisement pre-certification by obtaining prescribed application form from MCMC control room, completing all the columns in the application.

It is mandatory to submit a copy of the advertisement along with the application. Apart from this, it is also mandatory to submit information about the cost of production and transmission of the advertisement, and in which newspaper the advertisement will be published.

After testing the advertisement by the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee, a certificate for publishing the advertisement will be provided. The advertisement can be published only after the certificate is received. On receipt of publication of advertisement without pre-certification, appropriate legal action will be taken against the concerned person.