Covid-19 era see rise in solar panel installation in Indore

Indore: When it comes to clean and green energy, the cleanest city of the country leads in the state.

More than 850 buildings have installed solar panels with net metering facility in the city followed by Bhopal with 500 buildings and Jabalpur and Gwalior with less than 300 building each. About 90 people in Ujjain have also installed solar panels with net metering facility.

Covid-19 pandemic might have slowed down the economic and other activities but Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company noticed a sudden rise in the number of citizens showing interest in green energy.

As per West Discom sources, there are 100 new solar power connections in Indore and 200 in the company area during Covid-19 era so far, even as hundreds of others are enquiring about the procedure to get it fitted.

The number of buildings having solar power panels in the city has now crossed 850 mark in the city, whereas the number has increased to around 1500 in all 15 districts in Malwa-Nimar region which is under the jurisdiction of West Discom.

The total capacity of the solar panels installed across the company areas is about 25 MW. The capacity of solar power panels in Indore city is 18 MW.

“Consumers in all 30 zones of the electricity company in Indore have shown interest in installation of solar power panels,” officials of West Discom said.

Vasant Vihar resident KB Goyal has installed 25 panels of 10 kilowatt watts on his terrace, with a net meter, advocates for it as he witnessed sudden drop in his electricity bill. According to West Discom engineer Umesh Singh, more than 30 solar power panel connections have been allowed under in six months in Satya Sai Zone alone.

What is the benefit?

Consumers can produce electricity by putting panels on their roofs. This power goes through the wire to the company. The consumer uses the power from the normal meter. Whatever difference is made between the electricity produced from the solar panels and the unit of electricity consumed, the consumer has to pay for the difference amount. If more electricity is received from the terrace, unit credit is given in the bill.