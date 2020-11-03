Indore: PPL idea works, IMC collects 7120 kg plastic from houses

Indore: The idea of starting Plastic Premier League, on the lines of Indian Premier League, for mobilising people for doing away with single use plastic items at their homes has worked.

Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has collected 7120 kg of single use plastic items from houses and commercial establishments in just 13 days.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal stated that the collection is going on team wise. There are four teams among whom all 19 municipal zonal offices have been divided.

Team 1 comprises Zones 1, 2, 3 and 4 whereas Team 2 consists of Zones 10, 11, 12, 18 and 19. Similarly, Team 3 comprises Zones 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 whereas Team 4 consists of Zones 13, 14, 15, 16, 17.

These teams are collecting plastic plate, spoon, bowl, box, glass, cup, plastic bags, cans, sacks, empty bottles, plastic foil, covers, packaging material etc.

Marks are being awarded by the weight of the plastic collected by team. The team that collects the maximum plastic will be declared as winner.

Single use plastic is banned in the municipal limits. While imposing the ban effectively on sale of single use plastic on one hand, the IMC on the other hand took collection on war-footing of already purchased plastic items at homes.

Pal instructed the representatives of NGOs for plastic garbage collection vehicles in their zone ward areas remains active daily from 8 am to 12 noon and from 4 pm to 8 pm.

Team 2 leads

Among the teams formed in the Plastic Premier League (PPL), Team 2 (Zone 10, 11, 12, 18, 19) has taken a lead with collection of 3183 kg of single use plastic items. A total of 29 marks have been collected by Team 2. Team 3 (Zone 5, 6, 7, 8, 9) collected 1605 kg plastic and secured 18 marks followed by Team 1 (Zone 1, 2, 3, 4) which 1520 kg plastic and secured 14 marks. Team 4 (Zone 13, 14, 15, 16, 17) collected merely 812 kg plastic and got 6 marks.