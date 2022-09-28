Indore: Power complaints come down by 33%, claims West Discom

Representative image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh); Improvement in supply and quality of power in Malwa-Nimar region, continuous supervision by officers has led to significant decline in complaints, claimed Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company.

As on September 26, the complaints have decreased by 33 per cent. West Discom managing director AmitTomar said that continuous efforts are being made to improve West Discom’s services right from zone, distribution centre, division, circle, region and company level. “This has resulted in a reduction in complaints,” he added.

Tomar said that the total number of electricity consumers at the company level is over 56 lakhs. On 26 September, 3,250 complaints related to supply were registered with West Discom, whereas on the same date last year more than 5,000 complaints were registered.

In this way, there has been about a 33 per cent reduction in the number of complaints.

Tomar said that the company is constantly working towards consumer satisfaction, so the number of complaints is coming down each passing day. For consumer satisfaction, more than 500 consumers are being called daily and their feedback is being taken. “The power consumer satisfaction level in the feedback received by the company is above 99 per cent,” West Discom claimed.