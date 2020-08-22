Indore: Power back in 98 percent areas by evening, says Discom

Indore: Around 70 feeders were affected in the Indore district due to the heavy rainfall on Saturday. About 500 employees of Discom were deployed in the field to manage the power outage issues. Several colonies were affected with blackouts.
According to officials, 26 feeders in the city and 14 feeders of rural areas were shut down for precautionary measures towards the heavy rainfall. Whereas, 30 feeders malfunctioned due to rain. Waterlogging also occurred near 250 transformers due to which there was power cuts in the area and water had to be removed from around the transformers. It took almost two to three hours for the teams to remove water.
Officials claimed that till the noon power was back in about 98 per cent of the areas that had got affected due to the heavy rainfall. In Indore, there was waterlogging around Palda Naka grid, Kanadia grid and Dhar Road grid and it took the team four hours to remove the water.
Till evening 175 transformers started working. Officials said that in Lokmanya Nagar and in Ranipura slum area IMC officials demanded a power cut. In Lokmanya Nagar IMC was executing a demolition drive and in Ranipura slum area heavy water logging had occurred due to which power was cut as a precautionary measure.
Superintending engineer (Indore), Kamlesh Shrivastav, said that around 60 engineers and 350 workers were deployed in the city to manage the power supply and other issues. According to Superintending engineer (Indore rural), around 50 engineers and 250 employees were deployed in Indore rural areas along with Depalpur, Mhow, Sanwer, Pithampur and other areas for power supply maintenance and other issues. Discom officials claimed that around 2000 complaints were resolved.
