Indore Postal Officer Murder Case -- Digital Silence Complicates The Hunt For The Suspect

Digital Silence Complicates The Hunt For The Suspect In Postal Officer Murder Case In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The prime suspect in the murder of postal officer Urmila Saini, her husband Akhilesh Saini, is frequently changing his location, making it difficult for the police to arrest him.

Investigating officers added that the suspect is intentionally avoiding the use of any electronic devices or bank accounts. By leaving no digital footprint, he has complicated the police's efforts to track him down.

To evade arrest, the suspect has been using strangers' mobile phones at various locations to contact his relatives.

He even called his father once, speaking with him for more than five minutes. However, his father allegedly misled the police by withholding this information and failing to cooperate fully with the investigation.

According to police officials, the suspect fled to his hometown, Bhopal, immediately after the murder, before his last location was traced to Khalghat.

"During the investigation, it came to light that he has been borrowing phones from strangers and passersby to call his relatives. By the time the police trace the number, he has already moved on," an official said.