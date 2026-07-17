Indore High Court Questions State's 84% Water Works Claim

Indore Vande Mataram Case - Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Corporator Faujia Sheikh | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Expressing dissatisfaction over the pace of work to address the drinking water crisis in Barwani district's Pati block, the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday directed the State Government to explain the tangible progress made over the past several months, observing that official reports showed little movement despite claims to the contrary.

Hearing a PIL registered on a letter petition filed by advocate Manish Vijayvargiya, a division bench of Justice Subodh Abhyankar and Justice Alok Awasthi asked the State to clarify the progress made after Sept 19, 2025. The bench noted that even the latest compliance report, dated May 19, 2026, reflected the same pending works.

The court observed that although the State's counsel submitted that 84% of the work had been completed, the reports placed before the bench did not support the claim.

"Counsel for the State is directed to apprise this Court as to what work has been actually completed... as in the subsequent report dated 19.05.2026 also, the same pendency has been shown... Thus, it appears that no work has taken place during the period," the bench observed while directing the government counsel to obtain proper instructions.

The matter has been listed for hearing in the week commencing Aug 10.

The latest order is part of the High Court's continuing monitoring of the drinking water situation in Pati block.

During an earlier hearing on April 23, 2026, the court took note of a compliance report stating that the Chief Secretary had convened a meeting of commissioners and collectors across Madhya Pradesh and directed them to undertake water conservation measures and revive reservoirs across the state by June 30.