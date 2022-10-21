Indore: Polythene bags weighing 700 kg seized from shop

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Polythene bags weighing 700 kg seized from shop

Single-use plastic and non-standard polythene bags are banned in the city.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 21, 2022, 12:16 AM IST
article-image
Indore(Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) seized non-standard polythene bags weighing 700 kg from a packaging shop in Chetan Nagar on Thursday. IMC slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on the shopkeeper.

Single-use plastic and non-standard polythene bags are banned in the city. From time to time, IMC conducts raids and seizes polythene bags in the city.

IMC officials had got a tip that a large quantity of banned plastic carry bags was stored in the godown of Sunil in Chetan Nagar. An IMC team raided the place and found more than 700 kg of non-standard and banned polythene bags.

Similarly, the IMC team raided a house in Kalpana Nagar under ward No. 21. The team confiscated 365 kg of polythene carry bags and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on Rajesh Sharma who had the polythene bags.

