Indore: Police Reunite 8-Year-Old Missing Boy With Parents

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police played a Good Samaritan for an eight-year-old boy, who was missing from his place in the Aerodrome area, by reuniting him with his parents, on Thursday. The family members thanked the police for their excellent job.

According to an official, the child's family made the missing child's complaint to the police around 8 pm. The boy had gone to play but he did not return home. The station in command at Aerodrome police station lost no time after receiving a missing complaint and immediately shared the child's photos and clothing on social media and through police networks. Search teams were sent at once to comb the area. The CCTVs of the area were also examined by the police.

After several hours of searching, police received a lead that a youngster fitting the description of the young boy had been seen in the Akhand Nagar area of the city. Police officers moved quickly to the scene and they were really relieved to discover the lost kid uninjured and safe.

The family members were overjoyed with the successful reunion. They expressed their sincere appreciation to the police staff for their quick action and unwavering commitment. Senior officials have praised the police's dedication to handling cases of missing children and stressed the necessity of taking prompt action in such situations, thus their gratitude reflected the attitude of the community.

