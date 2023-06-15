Indore: Police Panchayat Helps In  Resolving Elderly-Kin Disputes

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The senior citizen police panchayat resolved two cases of elderly individuals through counselling sessions on Wednesday. During the session, officials received six cases, of which two were resolved successfully and others were given additional time for resolution after the counselling.

An elderly resident living in the Pardeshipura area, who has three sons and three daughters- in-laws, were neglected and denied basic necessities such as food and water. Despite owning a house, the elderly person even faced threats of eviction. After counselling, all three sons and daughters-in-law pledged to take care of their elderly relative. They committed to providing food, clothing, and medical treatment.

Another case involved an elderly resident of Nanda Nagar who complained against both his sons regarding a property dispute. The property, originally inherited by one of the sons through a will, had its validity challenged. The dispute worsened as the son had taken a loan to construct a house on the plot. Following the counselling, a 15-day period was granted to find a resolution.

The senior citizen police panchayat remains hopeful that the problem will be completely resolved through counselling, as positive developments have emerged.

Additional DCP (Headquarters) Manisha Pathak Soni, personally attends to complaints from senior citizens during office hours at the Palasia office. Additionally, a helpline number 7049108493 has been set up to receive complaints from the elderly.