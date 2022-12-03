e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Panipuri seller turns into pistol trader

Country-made pistol seized from him, Police dept seizes 12 illegal pistols in one year

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, December 03, 2022, 08:55 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): Bhikangaon police keeping a tab on illegal activities in the area on Friday seized a country-made pistol from a Panipuri seller in Bamnala area. The estimated value of the firearm stands at around Rs 10,000, informed Bamnala outpost in-charge Shatrughan Deshmukh. Deshmukh informed that accused Gajendra Kushwaha, 20, is a native of Jamua village under Lahar police station limit in Bhind district and is currently living in Jhirniya village and earning livelihood selling Panipur on a handcart. During the preliminary investigation, he informed that he bought pistols and started selling them for more money. Bhikangaon police station in-charge Saurabh Batham said that in order to prevent crime, under the guidance of senior officers, they are continuously working to crack down on those carrying illegal weapons. In the last 11 months, 12 illegal firearms and countrymade pistols have been seized, the estimated cost of which is approximately Rs 1.36 lakh.

