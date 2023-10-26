Indore Police Bid Farewell To Sniffer Dog 'Rita' With Salute

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A police sniffer dog 'Rita' passed away on Wednesday, due to illness. On Thursday, a farewell ceremony was held at the Indore Police Line to honor her.

The dog named named Rita, served in the BDD Squad of the Indore Police. She was born on April 27, 2014, and she joined the police force on January 10, 2015. During her 8 years and 10 months of service, she played a crucial role in solving important cases and crimes. She provided support to the police administration.

In a heartfelt tribute to this dedicated member of the Indore Police, senior officers, including Police Commissioner Jagdish Dawar and Assistant Police Commissioner Anil Kumar Mandarah, along with other high-ranking officials, expressed their condolences.

The police dog Rita was given a farewell, and she was honored with a salute by the police officers and staff.

