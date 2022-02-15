Indore: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Bio-CNG plant in city on Feb 19

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a Bio-CNG plant in Indore on February 19, according to an official.

The PM will join the program through video conferencing and interact with cleanliness champions from Bhopal, Indore and Dewas.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs, and Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will also participate in the program.

In Indore, about 600 tonnes of wet waste is generated every day from residential areas. To tackle this issue effectively, a plant which converts wet waste to Bio-CNG has been set up.

According to information, the plant will produce 18,000 kg gas, per day. At the same time, 100 tonnes of compost manure will also be produced.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviewed the preparations for the program scheduled to be organized in Indore on Monday.

Chief Minister Chouhan has said that the event will be broadcasted all 407 urban bodies of the state, enabling more than one crore people to watch the event live.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 01:11 PM IST