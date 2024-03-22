Indore: Plans Afoot To Set Up Skill Development Centre At DAVV |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): If all goes to plan, a skill development centre will soon be established on the UTD campus of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, a Grade A+ accredited university from National Assessment and Accredited Council (NAAC). The plan is to offer skill-oriented courses on the UTD campus as per the needs of today. Besides, if set up, students will also get help from the centre in launching their startups. Even funding arrangements can be made for students through the centre, official sources said.

The preliminary round of talks between the university and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) for establishing the centre started on Thursday. The first round of discussion was held between the university officials and Dr Kapil Chandrayan, consultant of National Skill Development Corporation. In-charge Vice Chancellor Dr Sumant Katiyal, Registrar Ajay Verma, Executive Council members Anant Panwar, Vaishali Waikar participated in the talks from the university’s side.

Opening of Skill Development Centre will not only benefit the students of the teaching departments of DAVV but students from colleges affiliated to the university will also be benefited. According to the requirements of local industries, the university will be able to design courses and start skill-oriented courses.

NSDC to fund the centre The funds for this entire project will be given by NSDC. Only the space and building will have to be provided by the university on its UTD campus. Verma said that only preliminary rounds of talks have taken place so far. We need to work on modalities and prepare a proposal. After that, an MoU will be signed with NSDC. Our objective is to help students in securing jobs and establishing startups.

What will the centre offer?

-Skill oriented certificate courses of three to six months duration

-Year-long diploma courses

- Experts from the industry will be appointed for training of students

- Students will also get help in startup, training and funding