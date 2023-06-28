Indore: Phoenix, Kalindi Gold, Satellite Township Case

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A high-power committee constituted by High Court to look into the matter of victims of Phoenix, Kalindi Gold and Satellite Townships, on Tuesday threatened the land mafia of lodging FIR against them if they tried to mislead the panel by holding their predecessors or others responsible for the irregularities.

The committee headed by a retired judge was listening to land fraud cases when directors of companies, who took as many as 255 people for a ride, started claiming that the land deals did not take place during their tenure.

As they tried to pass the buck on their predecessors and others, the committee chairman stated that FIR would be lodged against all directors of the company if their approach remained the same instead of resolving the land fraud cases.

The land mafia claimed that many complainants, whose cases have been settled by them, have not turned up before the committee. The accused said that the complainants whose cases have been resolved should be placed before the committee so that they can confirm about settlement. The committee chairman told the accused that it’s for them to bring those complainants whose cases have been resolved before the committee.