Indore: Petrol Dealers’ to go on two hours’ strike on May 25

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Petrol Dealers’ Association will go on a two-hour strike from 7pm to 9pm on Wednesday in support of the statewide strike by the Petroleum Dealers’ Association of Madhya Pradesh. The strike is to draw the government’s attention on the few demands of the association.

The association has written a memorandum to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other officials. They demanded a refund of their excise duty which they had paid in advance to the government with the old rates. Now they want the remaining amount to be refunded with the new rates of this year. They also demanded a hike in their commission, claiming that, for the past many years—when petrol was of Rs 60 and diesel Rs 50—they were on the same commission percentage. They also demanded a hike of 5 per cent in their commission and demanded that they be paid from 2017 till now.

ALSO READ Indore Municipal Corporation sanitation workers find two fetuses in a litterbin

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 01:24 AM IST