Indore Municipal Corporation sanitation workers find two fetuses in a litterbin

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chaos prevailed in the Chandan Nagar area on Tuesday morning when sanitation workers of Indore Municipal Corporation found two foetuses in a litterbin placed near a school.

According to the police, they received information about two foetuses in the litterbin that were wrapped in a sack. “Two foetuses were found in a litterbin. IMC’s sanitation employees spotted the foetuses while they were collecting garbage from, and cleaning, the bin. We immediately sent the foetuses to the district hospital for a post mortem examination,” police station-in-charge of Chandan Nagar TI Abhay Nema said. He added that the foetuses were of about five months’ pregnancy and both were male.

“Someone had dumped them in the night. We’re checking the CCTV footage of the area to find out who dumped them,” Nema said.

Meanwhile, forensic expert of the District Hospital Dr Bharat Vajpai said, “Both the foetuses are male and were of about 20 weeks’ pregnancy. No injury marks were found on their bodies. We can’t comment on whether they are twins as it can be ascertained only after DNA testing. However, they both are of the same height and weight and, prima facie, they look like twins.”

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 10:48 PM IST