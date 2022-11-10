Indore: Pending development projects a priority, says new collector

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IAS Ilayaraja T took the charge as the district collector on Wednesday after offering prayers at the Khajrana Temple. He also listened to people’s appeals just minutes after joining the post and asked the officials to act on those as early as possible.

Talking to the media, the new district collector said that completing the city’s development projects in the given time would be his priority along with adopting innovations for solving the city’s problems, such as traffic.

“We’ll chalk out plans to complete the pending development projects in the city with the help of all stakeholders, such as the RTO, traffic police and even common people. We’ll use innovative ways for finding the best solutions. Futuristic development of the city would be the priority,” he said.

The collector added that he would focus on completing the pending projects, such as the Metro Rail project, and try to ease the public transport system in the city by increasing the number of buses and other transport options.

“We’ll take all possible steps to ensure proper development of the city, while organising the NRI summit will also be a task that should be completed efficiently,” the collector said.