Indore: Family attacked for lodging police complaint, 3 arrested

PTI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three youths were arrested for attacking a family in Dwarkapuri area, police said on Tuesday. The accused had come to take revenge against the family for lodging a complaint against them with the police. Police said that the search is on for the absconding accused.

Dwarkapuri police station in charge Alka Mania Upadhye said that residents of Kundan Nagar area had lodged a complaint with the police that some antisocial elements were involved in criminal activities in the area. After that a group of youths reached the house of Vilas Patil, a resident of Kundan Nagar area and one of the complainants, on Sunday night. The accused allegedly damaged a vehicle and tried to attack the family. After seeing the CCTV, the police registered a case against the accused and managed to arrest three of the accused. The identification of other accused is being done with the help of CCTV footage.

Complainant Vilas told media persons that the residents of the area were angry over the antisocial activities of the accused in the area so he and the residents of the area had lodged a complaint with the Commissioner of Police and other officers about the same. After that, the accused reached his place to take revenge. It is said that the Dwarkapuri police didn’t take matters seriously due to which the accused were able to threaten the complainant and his family. Further investigation is underway into the case.

