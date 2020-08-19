Indore: Penalty upto Rs 1.5 lakh to be imposed if audit is not done, say experts

Udesh Dasani of the city and the session chairman of the webinar, discussed the importance of tax audit, he said that due to the faceless assessment and faceless appeal currently announced by the Prime Minister, the importance of tax audit has increased. He also said that documentation also has a special importance. Nowadays, CAs are questioned in many cases and if documentation of various types are not followed, it will pose as a problem in future.

CA Kemisha Soni, Chairperson of the ICAI's Ethical Standard Board, said that auditors will also have to make changes to their audit procedures, given the covid scenario, the auditor will have to look at the business industry to see if it is being affected.

CA Indore Branch chairman Harsh Firoda said according to the provisions of income tax, if the turnover of a trader is more than Rs 1 crore or Rs 5 crore, then all such businessmen have to get their audit done by CA and a report has to be submitted to the Income Tax Department online. There is provision for a penalty of up to Rs 1.5 lakh if the report is not submitted on time. Due to Corona this year, the deadline for tax audit has been fixed on 31 October.