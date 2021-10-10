Indore: Patchwork of 4 kilometres of busy city roads done

Indore: A team of Indore Municipal Corporation, on Saturday, did the repairs and patchwork of 4 kilometres of busy roads of the city. The team, led by additional commissioner Devendra Singh, did the patchwork by filling cold tar into the potholes. Singh inspected the team’s work and gave them appropriate instructions for finishing the work.

IMC teams are doing patchwork on a stretch of 2.6 kilometres from Vijay Nagar Square to Niranjanpur Square. IMC officials said that they were doing patchwork from Vijay Nagar Square to Radisson Square; Radisson Square to Dewas Naka; and Dewas Naka to Niranjanpur Square. The team also did patchwork of the nearby roads. The IMC teams are also doing patchwork of the road from Malwa Mill Square to Patnipura Square and Rasoma Square to Patnipura Square.

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 12:44 AM IST