Indore: IMC commissioner inspects main roads of 3 zones

Indore

Tree guards will be placed to protect the plants along the three-kilometre stretch between Mhow Naka and Hawa Bangla, directed municipal commissioner during her inspection on Saturday.

The commissioner often went on foot while inspecting the main roads under Zone 13, 14 and 15 from Chanakyapuri Square to Annapurna Temple Road, Dusshera Maidan, Mhow Naka and other such places.

She showed displeasure over garbage spilling out of dustbins outside shops on footpaths in Sudama Nagar Road. She instructed the concerned officials to monitor their respective areas and ensure cleanliness.

She also instructed officials to ensure that only passersby use the dustbin on the road and not the local shopkeepers.

During inspections at Hawa Bangla Road, she found a defect in the construction of a stormwater chamber due to which the water was not entering it, and this was resulting in waterlogging. She instructed the officials to reconstruct the chamber.

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 12:04 AM IST