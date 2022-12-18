Indore: Passport issued in 1 hour to Singapore bound patient

Representative Image | Photo Credit: Pexels

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A sensitive humanitarian face of the Regional Passport Office came to light when it issued a passport in just one hour on Friday to a critical patient who was about to go to Singapore to get better treatment.

Applicant Shiv Dayal (name changed) from Indore district, suffering from a gastro-intestinal disorder, was advised by doctors to go to Singapore for better treatment immediately. As he did not have a passport, his family contacted Passport Office, Bhopal through e-mail, and urged that given the critical condition of the patient, the passport should be issued immediately. The family members attached all the necessary documents and medical certificates.

Official sources informed on Saturday that looking at the seriousness of the case, passport officer Shitanshu Chaurasia took quick action and asked them to submit his passport application on Friday. The entire process of verification and other formalities was completed within an hour and the passport was issued to the patient.