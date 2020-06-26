Indore: Parents ‘zoom’ in on pitfalls of online classes

Indore: Online education has more cons than pros claim parents, as a female student of Vedansh International School received obscene messages while attending online classes on zoom. Following the message, parents who were already objecting to online classes staged a protest outside the school and submitted a complaint.
Parents reached the school and raised the issue of cyber safety and the possible harm to their children’s privacy and security due to use of online classes. “We have been objecting to online classes from day 1, but school did not hear our plea and now our fears are becoming reality as a little girl of high school received obscene messages on zoom app yesterday,” parent representative said.
He urged the school to shutdown online classes and take possible action on the student who sent the message. “The student who sent the obscene message is not in the same class, but is a student of the same school,” the representative said.
Parents raised their plea quoting how this obscene message could escalate into obscene videos and even cybercrime. “Government of India has already suggested that we need to stop using zoom app, but the school continues to use it and which forces children to use it,” representative said.
Parents questioned as to why online classes were necessary as parents are required to teach and educate their children at home anyway during the lockdown.
Discussing fee, parents expressed grief and anger towards school administrations, who rejected all their pleas to reduce the fee until schools reopens completely. “However, all fails, school has not taken our suggestions and now, our kids are suffering,” representative said.
Parents also lodged a complaint against the student in cybercrime branch of police department.
Representing the school, Vedansh school administrator Pramod Vishwakarma said, “The school will cooperate and follow whatever Police cybercrime department suggests.”
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)