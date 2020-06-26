Indore: Parents ‘zoom’ in on pitfalls of online classes

Indore: Online education has more cons than pros claim parents, as a female student of Vedansh International School received obscene messages while attending online classes on zoom. Following the message, parents who were already objecting to online classes staged a protest outside the school and submitted a complaint.

Parents reached the school and raised the issue of cyber safety and the possible harm to their children’s privacy and security due to use of online classes. “We have been objecting to online classes from day 1, but school did not hear our plea and now our fears are becoming reality as a little girl of high school received obscene messages on zoom app yesterday,” parent representative said.

He urged the school to shutdown online classes and take possible action on the student who sent the message. “The student who sent the obscene message is not in the same class, but is a student of the same school,” the representative said.