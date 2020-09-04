Indore: Parents protest after schools charge tuition fees for online classes

Indore: Schools have been conducting online classes while demanding complete tuition fees, which are charged for offline classes. A group of 200 parents reached Kids College, Vidhyanchal Nagar, Airport Road on Friday, questioning the school on the issue.
Citing other schools that have announced complete fee relief to parents for the time being as no offline classes were being held, parents demanded an explanation for charging complete tuition fee, where expenses are almost null.
“Many schools have given concessions in tuition fee even up to 70 percent as their usual electricity and other charges are not incurred, but the school refuses to give any concession other than bus and mess fee,” Ravi Soni, parent representative, said.
After staging a protest, when parents met with the school management, they were disappointed with the discussion. “Managing director of the school Abhishek Mishra in our discussion said that since High Court (HC) allowed us to collect tuition fee, we will be charging the same without any concessions,” Soni said.
The school as per directives has allowed payment in instalments, but refuses to give any explanations for charging tuition fee. “It is very disappointing that the school does not feel the need to justify or show sympathy towards parents, who are also struggling financially along with the entire country due to economic fall-down due as an effect of coronavirus outspread,” Soni said. Parents submitted a memorandum as well, but to no use.
Petition on online class fee
A petition has been filed against the charge of entire tuition fee for online classes by parents. “The petition is listed at Jabalpur High Court and will be heard on September 10,” advocate Chanchal Gupta said.
The petition demands appropriate charge for online classes. “Charging tuition fee that is charged for full-time offline classes in school premises for online classes is not justified and since, the petition is in court, schools cannot enforce the charge as yet,” Gupta said.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)