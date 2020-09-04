Indore: Parents protest after schools charge tuition fees for online classes

Indore: Schools have been conducting online classes while demanding complete tuition fees, which are charged for offline classes. A group of 200 parents reached Kids College, Vidhyanchal Nagar, Airport Road on Friday, questioning the school on the issue.

Citing other schools that have announced complete fee relief to parents for the time being as no offline classes were being held, parents demanded an explanation for charging complete tuition fee, where expenses are almost null.

“Many schools have given concessions in tuition fee even up to 70 percent as their usual electricity and other charges are not incurred, but the school refuses to give any concession other than bus and mess fee,” Ravi Soni, parent representative, said.

After staging a protest, when parents met with the school management, they were disappointed with the discussion. “Managing director of the school Abhishek Mishra in our discussion said that since High Court (HC) allowed us to collect tuition fee, we will be charging the same without any concessions,” Soni said.