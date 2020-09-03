Indore: High tech nursery proposed at Meghdoot Garden

Indore: The Indore Municipal Corporation will develop a high tech nursery at Meghdoot Garden in a 2.7 hectare of land, and the IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal carried out an inspection of the proposed site and plan of the nursery on Thursday.
During the inspection commissioner Pal gave instructions to the officials to shift the nursery of Kabit Khedi to Meghdoot Garden to utilise the space of Kabit Khedi nursery for other development work.
The commissioner informed that the nursery which will be prepared in Meghdoot Garden will be a high tech nursery. Commissioner Pal said that in high tech nursery, poly houses will be built and green sheds will be made for proper growth of plants. Separate compartments of plants will be made along with vertical gardens. Bonsai, China Rose and other such different species of plants will be planted in the nursery.
According to the instructions of the commissioner, seasonal plants will also be planted in the nursery. Aquatic plants will also be grown. Also, a labour hut will be made for labourers near the nursery The beautification will also be done of the nursery as well as a separate kids zone will be developed.
Apart from the nursery planning, the IMC commissioner also inspected the Meghdoot garden. She ordered re-planting of roses in the rose garden, which have all died out. She also instructed officials to make plants available to the people at no profit - no loss basis to customers who want to grow plants in their surroundings.
