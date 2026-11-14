Indore Panchayat Secretary Caught Red-Handed Taking ₹12k Bribe For Business Licence |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in Indore caught a woman panchayat secretary red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹12,000 for signing a business licence.

The suspect was identified as Shyama Sahu, panchayat secretary of Asrawad Buzurg village in Indore district. The EOW team caught her at a Nayara petrol pump near 7 Mile in Asrawad Buzurg.

Demanded ₹15k For Signing Licence

According to officials, the complainant, Anokhi Gawaliya, daughter of Narayan Gawaliya and a resident of Renuka Tekri in Asrawad Buzurg, had applied for a licence to start a business in the village.

The application was submitted to the Asrawad Buzurg Gram Panchayat office.

The licence required the signature of panchayat secretary Shyama Sahu. However, she allegedly demanded ₹15,000 from the complainant in exchange for signing the document.

Following this, Gawaliya approached the EOW office in Indore and filed a complaint with the Superintendent of Police.

EOW Team Laid Trap, Caught Secretary

After receiving the complaint, EOW officials verified the allegations and collected supporting evidence.

A special team was then formed to catch the suspect while accepting the bribe.

As part of the plan, the complainant met the secretary and handed over ₹12,000. After handing over the money, Gawaliya signalled the EOW team, which was waiting nearby.

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The team immediately reached the spot and caught Sahu with the alleged bribe money.

Officials said they had also collected technical and digital evidence related to the demand and acceptance of the bribe.

A case was registered against the suspect under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Further investigation was underway.

The operation was carried out by an EOW team comprising Deputy Superintendents of Police Nandini Sharma and Yogendra Singh Sisodia, inspectors Kailash Chandra Patidar and Amod Singh Rathore, along with other officials.

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