Home Guard Commandant Caught Taking ₹ 3k Bribe In Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Ujjain Lokayukta caught Home Guard district commandant Yuvraj Singh Chauhan red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000 at the Home Guard office in Kot Mohalla on Thursday.

Home Guard jawan Mahesh Thorecha had lodged a complaint with Lokayukta SP Vinod Kumar Dixit on Nov 10, alleging that Chauhan was demanding Rs 3,000 every month through Home Guard jawan Balwant Singh for posting him at the RTO barrier in Nayagaon.

Following the complaint, inspector Rajendra Verma verified the allegations. After verification, the Lokayukta team laid a trap at the Home Guard office on Thursday.

During the operation, Chauhan was allegedly caught accepting Rs 3,000 from Thorecha. Legal action is also being taken against Balwant Singh for his alleged involvement. Further investigation was underway at the spot.

The Lokayukta team included DSP Rajesh Pathak, inspector Rajendra Verma, constables Umesh Jatav, Anil Atolia, Israr Khan, Sanjeev Kumaria and Shyam Sharma, and LDC Rashmi.

The Lokayukta organisation appealed to citizens to report government officials or employees demanding bribes in exchange for official work.