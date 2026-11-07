CBI Catches West Central Railway Engineer Red-Handed Taking ₹45,000 Bribe, Allegedly Demanded ₹1,500 Per Labourer To Retain 30 Workers In MP’s Katni | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested West Central Railway (WCR) senior section engineer Ajayveer Singh at New Katni Junction for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 45,000, officials said on Friday.

The CBI registered a case against Singh on Nov 5 following a complaint alleging that he demanded Rs 1,500 each from 30 labourers in exchange for allowing them to continue working.

Acting on the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and caught Singh red-handed while demanding and accepting Rs 45,000 from the complainant at Katni.

Following the arrest, CBI officials conducted searches at the engineer's residence and office to recover incriminating documents and other relevant evidence.

Singh was arrested on Friday and produced before a competent court in Jabalpur. The court remanded him to judicial custody until Nov 12.

The alleged bribe was demanded as consideration for not removing the 30 labourers from work, according to the complaint registered by the investigating agency.