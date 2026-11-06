Diwali Rush Hits Railways: Ticketless Passengers Force Way Into AC Coach Of Ahmedabad-Gorakhpur Express At Bhopal Station, Train Staff Tries To Shut Door |VIDEO

Diwali Rush Exposes Indian Railways' Overcrowding Crisis; Even AC Passengers Struggle For Space And Safety |

Festive Season Train Rush: With Diwali just a day away, thousands of passengers are rushing to their hometowns, leading to overcrowding in trains and on railway stations. A chaotic situation was witnessed at Bhopal's Sant Hirdaram station, raising serious questions about ticketless passengers forcing their way into AC coaches, traveler safety, railway management and the availability of train services.

A Physical Scuffle Unfolded At Bhopal Railway Station Due To Train Overcrowding

Videos circulating on social media show the extent of the problem. A video from Sant Hirdaram Nagar railway station in Bhopal shows a confrontation between AC coach staff and unreserved passengers allegedly attempting to enter a reserved coach without valid tickets. The video also shows passengers pushing and shoving each other while trying to board Train No. 19489, the Ahmedabad-Gorakhpur Express. The situation reportedly turned chaotic as passengers struggled to board the train.

🚨Tension Erupts Inside AC Coach Over Unauthorised Entry!!📍Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Bhopal) A scuffle broke out between AC coach staff and unreserved passengers allegedly trying to enter the AC coach without valid tickets.Rising overcrowding in trains is turning journeys into a nightmare. But does overcrowding justify entering reserved coaches without a valid ticket?Railways must ensure strict ticket enforcement while also providing enough general coaches to accommodate passengers.#IndianRailways — Jharkhand Rail Users (@JharkhandRail) November 5, 2026

AC Coach Overcrowding Leaves Passengers In Trouble

The problem is not limited to Bhopal. Another video shared on social media shows the condition of the 2nd AC and 3rd AC coaches of Mangala Express (Train No. 12617) at Manmad on November 5.

A passenger travelling with his two-year-old daughter said that despite booking tickets nearly two months in advance, the coaches were overcrowded. He claimed that there was not even enough space to reach the washroom. The passenger also raised concerns about drunk people inside the coaches.

This is the condition of 3rd AC and 2nd AC in Mangala Exp 12617 on 5th Nov at Manmad. Travelling with 2 year old https://t.co/bkzHT3BMZm space to reach washroom also. people are drunk. booked the ticket on 5th Sep, PNR 4344172592 @RailMinIndia @AshwiniVaishnaw sir @BhusavalDivn https://t.co/CLfuTbLKNb — Nitin Singh (@ITOOTWEETNOW) November 5, 2026

These incidents highlight how Indian Railways overcrowding affects passengers across different travel classes. Even those holding confirmed AC tickets are facing difficulties due to overcrowded coaches and unauthorised entry.

Another video shows angry passengers with valid AC tickets pulling the emergency chain to stop the train amid chaos caused by unauthorised travellers.

🚨 AC Coach Chaos! Paying Passengers Hit Back Against Ticketless Travelers! 🚆The angry ticket-holding passengers reportedly pulled the emergency chain, bringing the train to a halt. 🚆If you pay for an AC ticket, shouldn't you get the seat and comfort you deserve?How long will ticketless travel be tolerated? #IndianRailways — Jharkhand Rail Users (@JharkhandRail) November 5, 2026

Railways Under Pressure During Festive Season

Indian Railways remains the primary mode of long-distance travel for millions. However, the Diwali rush once again raises questions about coach availability, ticket checking and passenger management.

Passengers have complained that despite paying extra for AC tickets, they cannot enjoy a safe and comfortable journey. Social media users have also stressed the need for adequate train capacity, strict enforcement of reservation rules and better passenger safety.