Bhopal Diwali Food Safety Crackdown! Mobile Court Inspects Sweet Shops, Domino’s And Pizza Hut; Expired Food Products Destroyed, Samples Sent For Testing | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A mobile court led by judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) and special municipal magistrate Tarunendra Pratap Singh swung into action during an anti-adulteration drive in Bhopal on Thursday.

It was a joint operation of the Food and Drugs Administration, police and JMFC.

In the New Market area, samples of 'meetha mawa' (sweetened milk solids), 'kunda' sweet, milk cake and 'besan laddoo' were collected for testing from Brajvasi Sweets, while Domino's Pizza and Pizza Hut were inspected to assess their food safety and hygiene arrangements.

Samples of 'Lakshpreet' brand cashews and used refined soybean oil were collected for testing from Anupam Sweets & Restaurant, Jawahar Chowk.

During the inspection, various expired food items, including cold drinks, 'Real' brand juice, packets of cashews, pomegranate juice and products under the 'Asha' brand, were found and subsequently destroyed on-site.

Samples of 'rabri' (thickened sweetened milk) and 'paneer' (cottage cheese) were collected for testing from Madhuram and Asha Sweets in the Nehru Nagar area.

During the inspection, expired food products intended for sale were discovered; consequently, a case was registered under the Food Safety and Standards Act.