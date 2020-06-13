Indore Paan Masala Case: Rs 400 cr GST evasion revealed, 3 held

Indore: After the filmy description of raids in the last few days, in the second phase of Operation Kark (Cancer), the Directorate General of GST intelligence (DGGI) and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) succeeded in arresting 3 persons and exposing the GST evasion of Rs 400 crore. During the operation, the team seized 15 machines and seven trucks. However, the mastermind of the scam is still absconding. Meanwhile, the search operations in the city are still on.

Under ‘Operation Kark', three independent groups found to be involved in large scale clandestine manufacture, undeclared supply and illicit sale of pan masala/ tobacco without payment of GST have been covered by the enforcement agencies.

The first phase of the ‘Operation Kark’ was launched on May 30. Under the operation, one accused Sanjay Mata was arrested on June 3. The second phase of the operation, under which the searches were made at over 16 locations in the city, was conducted between June 9 and 12. At the end of the second phase, tax evasion to the tune of Rs 225 crore has been detected by Central GST intelligence officers after they busted illegal pan masala manufacturing units in the city.