Indore: Over 800 doctors take part in 22 skill-based training programmes

Indore: Indian Academy of Pediatrics organised skill-based training programmes for the doctors and staff prior to four-day national conference Pedicon-20, which will begin in the city from Thursday.

As many as 22 skill-based training programes were conducted at Hotel Sayaji, SAIMS, Choithram Hospital, Motherhood Hospital, CHL hospital, Brilliant Convention Centre, and Chacha Nehru Hospital in which 800 doctors from different parts of the country participated in hands-on training given by 200 experts.

During the training session on emergency in office practice at Choithram Hospital and Research Centre, Satara’s Dr Sanjay Ghorpode gave tips on assessing patient’s condition before starting treatment.

“It should be confirmed whether the patient is serious or suffering from minor problems. In this assessment, basic tests like airway circulation etc are done. The technique of Polymerase Chain Reaction was also taught at this workshop.

In another workshop, experts from Delhi, Mumbai and Pune imparted training on advanced mechanical ventilation at Choithram Hospital. Dr Maninder Dhaliwal from Delhi said most doctors opt for non-invasive ventilation, which reduces risk of damage and infection inside body of children.

Shock Management becomes easy: In a workshop on shock recognition and management, Dr Mahesh Mohite and Dr Lakshmi Shobhavat from Mumbai said it is easier to save children who go into shock with advanced techniques and medicines. It is essential to have a good PICU, trained staff, intensivists, good ventilator, and good USG machine for shock management.

Chairperson of conference Dr PJ Walvekar said a core-committee meeting was also held in which a year-long agenda was laid out on children's health.