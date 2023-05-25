Indore : Over 650 candidates get jobs through fair

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : Employment Day was observed in the city on Wednesday, wherein over 650 candidates got jobs through the fair and loans of about Rs 9 cr. given to 980 youths for setting up self-employment.

The fair was organised at Urban Haat, which received very good response. Thousands of youth reached the fair premises to take advantage of the fair. MP Shankar Lalwani, collector Ilaiyaraaja T, president of AIMP Yogesh Mehta, Shivnarayan Sharma of Laghu Udyog Bharti, general manager industries SS Mandalai were specially present. The fair was organised as the Sansad Job Fair. More than 53 reputed private sector companies participated in the fair. More than 2,000 youths registered for the fair. After registration, representatives of the companies interviewed the youth and initially selected more than 650 youths for the job. The process of selection of youth by the companies was going on till the evening.

Apart from this, loans were also given to the youth under various government schemes.

About Rs 9 cr. loan was given to 980 youths of the district for self-employment under various government schemes. Along with this, financial assistance of more than Rs 62 cr. was given to 248 industrial units in the district under the MSME Promotion Scheme.

MP Lalwani was present throughout and informed the youth about self-employment and other schemes. He asked the youth to come forward and take advantage of these schemes and set up their own enterprise. Get employment yourself and give employment to others as well, he said.

