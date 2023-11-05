Indore: Over 600 New CAs Get Degrees, 40% Of These Are Women

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Over 600 new members of the central India Council of ICAI got degree of Chartered Accountant (CA) in a joyful convocation held in the city on Saturday. Out of these, interestingly there were approximately 40% female members.

Indore CA branch of ICAI organised the convocation ceremony for new CAs here in Hotel Grand Sheraton on Saturday. In the convocation programme degrees were given to those candidates who passed the CA final exam between May 1 and October 30 this year. The Central Council of ICAI comprises seven states including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Bihar. The membership certificates were given to the new members by Central Council member CA Kemisha Soni, CA Abhay Chhajed, Indore Branch chairman CA Mausam Rathi, secretary of Regional Council CA Kirti Joshi and former chairman of CA Indore Branch CA Anand Jain.

Addressing the programme CA Mausam Rathi, chairman of Indore CA branch, said that at present the demand for CA has increased a lot because India is currently going through economic reforms due to GST law, Money Laundering Act and increased ED raids in the past years. The work of CA has increased a lot, currently, many multinational companies are giving opportunities to CAs on very good packages and in the last few years the general package of CA has increased by 25% to 30%.

CA Kemisha Soni (Central Council member) said that after achieving success, we should avoid ego because it hinders a person's success. He said that to become a successful CA, both education and ethics are important.

CA Kirti Joshi said that in the last 6 years, 60 crore bank accounts have been opened in India and transactions worth Rs 1,000 crore are being done through UPI transactions every month and all these changes have taken India towards becoming a tax-compliant nation. Currently, India is the fifth largest economy in the world and will soon become the third largest economy in the world.

