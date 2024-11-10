 Indore: Over 5K Women Exhibit Amazing Swordplay Skills At Nehru Stadium
WOMEN EMPOWEREMENT| Imbibing self-confidence & courage in women and girls. An unprecedented programme of swordsmanship held at Nehru Stadium. CM Dr. Mohan Yadav also exhibits his swordsmanship tricks from the Stage.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 08:22 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Women power took centre stage at the Nehru Stadium in the city on Saturday evening as 5,000 women in the 12 to 50 age group, displayed their amazing swordsmanship skills to enter the World Book of Records.

CM Mohan Yadav and famous cine star Jayaprada were especially present to witness the grand event. This programme was organised by Anmol Muskaan Welfare Society Indore with the aim of teaching self-defence techniques to women.

In this programme, for the first time in the country, over 5000 women gave a collective demonstration of swordsmanship at one time and at one place. Muskan Bhartiya and Rakesh Yadav, founders of Anmol Muskan Welfare Society, said that our aim is to encourage self-confidence, courage and empowerment in women and girls.

Addressing the programme Yadav said that this programme is a unique initiative and example of women empowerment. The Chief Minister said that Indore is a city that has no limits and whatever it does, it does it amazingly. CM displays swordsmanship skill.

At the end of the event, when he saw women and girls fencing with enthusiasm and passion, he could not stop himself. He held the sword in both hands and demonstrated the art of swordsmanship symbolically.

As a preparation for the programme the society had been organising training camps at hundreds of different places in the city, where for the last one month, trainers made women and girls practice various aspects of swordsmanship.

The special cooperation of various institutions, schools and gymnasiums of the city played an important role in making this event successful. This unprecedented initiative received positive support from all over the city.

