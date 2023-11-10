 Indore: Over 3,000 Personnel Undergo Training Of Voting Process
Friday, November 10, 2023
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the third day of training of polling teams, more than 3,000 personnel learnt the method of conducting voting process.

On the third day on Friday, training was given to polling party members of Mhow and Sanwer. Saturday is the last day of training. During the training, the polling parties were provided detailed information on how to conduct voting systematically and as per rules, operation of EVMs, procedure for conducting polls, rights and duties of polling parties, instructions given by the Election Commission of India regarding voting, rules and laws related to voting etc. They were provided given practical training on how to vote using EVMs.

Observer Ashwini Kumar Mishra, nodal officer of training programme and Chief Executive Officer of Indore Development Authority RP Ahirwar and training in-charge Deputy Collector Sudeep Meena were also present. During the training, the process of voting through postal ballot continued even on Thursday. Chief Master Trainer Dr. RK Pandey said that the polling personnel were being trained by 80 master trainers trained by the Election Commission. The training was held in two sessions. Members of polling parties, including police officers and employees, also exercised their franchise.

