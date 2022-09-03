Indore: Online application invited for class scholarship scheme

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Online applications are invited for pre-matric, post-matric and top class scholarship schemes run by the ministry of empowerment of persons with disabilities, social justice and empowerment.

Students can apply online at National Scholarship Portal www.scholarships.gov.in . The last date of application for pre-matric scholarship is 30th September and for post matric and top class scholarship is 31st October 2022. A certificate of more than 40% disability issued by a competent medical authority is mandatory for all scholarships.

In pre-matric scholarship for Class 9th and 10th students, the annual income of the parent should not exceed Rs 2.5 lakhs. Rs 500 per month for non-hostellers and Rs 800 per month for hostellers along with a book grant of Rs 1000 per year and disability allowance of Rs 2,000 to Rs.4,000 will be given.

For post-matric scholarship, the annual income of the parents of the students of Class 11th to postgraduate degree-diploma should also not exceed Rs 2.5 lakhs. The rates of maintenance allowance are also different for diploma, degree related post graduate, graduate, diploma, professional courses in different disciplines. Top class scholarship scheme will benefit students with undergraduate and postgraduate degree or diploma in 240 notified institutes of excellence. In this, the annual income of the parent should be less than Rs 6 lakh.