Indore: One Covid case on Thursday after ‘0’ case on Wednesday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After dropping down to zero on Wednesday, one case of Covid-19 was found positive on Thursday. No positive case of Covid-19 was found on Wednesday after 26 days and for the second time since the spread of the third wave of the disease.

As many as 298 samples were tested on Wednesday and 297 samples tested negative, while one sample was found insufficient for testing. With one case found positive on Thursday, the total number of positive cases increased to 207,810. No death was reported due to which the total number of deaths has remained at 1,461, so far.

Two patients were discharged on Thursday with the total number of patients being discharged reaching 206,333, so far.

The first case of Covid-19 was reported on March 24, 2020, in the city when MGM Medical College reported about five positive cases. The situation turned worse since then and the city recorded the highest number of positive cases in a day on January 22, 2022 (3,372 cases). As many as 1,461 people have died due to the deadly disease and the last death was reported on February 23.

‘Must learn to live with it’

‘It’s a good day for the city as no case of Covid-19 tested positive. However, one-two cases of Covid-19 will be found positive continuously and we have to live with it. The severity of the cases will remain low’ — Dr Amit Malakar, district Covid-19 nodal officer

Covid in city at a glance…

1. First five cases of Covid-19 reported on March 24, 2020

2. First death reported on March 28, when a woman from Ujjain died in a city hospital

3. Highest number of active cases in city was on January 22, 2022—over 23,183

4. Last death reported on February 23, 2022

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 01:04 AM IST