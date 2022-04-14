Indore: Now, voter’s card to be sent to your home by speed-post

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Now, after applying for a voter’s card, there will be no need to visit the collectorate office to get your Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC).

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has introduced a new system of delivery of EPIC from April 1. According to the instructions of the ECI, the card will now be delivered through speed-post to the home of the voter. Earlier, the BLO used to be responsible for delivering the voter’s ID card. But, this time, the Election Commission has given this responsibility to the postal department.

The cards will be delivered through speed-post in the districts. Voters will not have to pay any fee for this service. The ECI will bear the cost. The voter will only have to apply for obtaining EPIC online or offline. After the EPIC number is generated, the card will be delivered to the voter’s home, but all the details in the form will have to be filled in correctly. A message saying the EPIC has been dispatched by speed-post will be sent to the registered mobile number of the voter. This initiative will make the tracking of the card easier.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 10:47 PM IST