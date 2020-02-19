Indore: Old man dies after hit by passenger bus

An elderly man was killed while the two-wheeler rider got injured after they were hit by recklessly driven bus near Navlakha Square on Wednesday evening. The deceased was a notary and was returning home with a youth when the accident happened.

Bhanwarkuan police station incharge Sanjay Shukla said the deceased has been identified as Ramesh Mulani (62), a resident of Shrikrishna Avenue in Limbodi area of the city. He was returning home from court with a youth named Shiv Kumar who was riding two-wheeler vehicle.

They were waiting for signal when a recklessly driven passenger bus hit them. Ramesh fell on the road and he came under a wheel of the bus. He was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved. Shiv also received injury in the accident. His statement is being taken by the police.

It is said that the bus driver fled the scene. After information, the police chased him and recovered his bus from Rau. The passengers panicked after the accident. The errant driver managed to flee leaving bus in Rau.