 Indore: Offices Of Hans, Multani Sona, Ashok Travels & 4 Others Sealed; 6 Buses Seized
Indore: Offices Of Hans, Multani Sona, Ashok Travels & 4 Others Sealed; 6 Buses Seized

The district administration is continuously making efforts to smoothen the traffic condition of the city. In this regard, on the instructions of Collector Asheesh Singh, major action was taken on Thursday morning against the travel agencies operating long distance buses.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 09:04 AM IST
article-image
A joint team led by SDM Ghanshyam Dhangar sealed offices of travel agencies on Thursday morning |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Taking effective action on leading travel agencies of the city, operating long distance buses within the city and badly affecting traffic, the district administration sealed offices of 7 of them. Prominent among them are Hans Travels, Multani Sona, Ashok Travels and 4 others. During the process, 6 buses were also seized.

A joint team of District Administration, Transport Department, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and Traffic Police took action and sealed the offices of 7 travel agencies operating buses from the centre of the city.

article-image

The offices of travel agencies sealed include Hans Travels, Ashok Travels, Multani Sona Travels, SKT Travels, City Link Travels, Shatabdi Travels and Citizen Travels. The team also seized 6 buses of these travel agencies. SDM Juni Indore Ghanshyam Dhangar led the team, which carried out the action.

Collector Singh informed that operators of the travel agencies were instructed a month ago to start operating their buses from outside the city. They were also given a month's time to make this arrangement. The time has also passed. Despite this, they were still operating buses from the city itself.

He said that traffic was constantly being disrupted due to operation of buses in the city. There was also traffic jam several times a day. It may be pointed out that since a long time the residents and citizens were complaining about the operation of long distance buses from the city. But no such efforts were made from high ranking officials, which ultimately was made on Thursday.

Action yield results, operators agree

The action taken by the district administration on bus operators yielded result in the evening. The bus operators gave in writing that they will now operate long distance buses only from places fixed by the administration outside the city. Collector Singh has given them three daysí time in this regard.

